Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Declines By 23.6%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,113,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 2,767,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,321.2 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

SURVF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

