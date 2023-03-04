Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Decreases By 51.3%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Up 1.9 %

Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. 10,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,442. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

