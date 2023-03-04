Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Decreases By 50.0%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

SOIEF remained flat at $30.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

