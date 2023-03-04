Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Decreases By 50.0%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
SOIEF remained flat at $30.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.
About Stolt-Nielsen
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.