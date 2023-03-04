Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 23.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.
About Steppe Gold
