Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 23.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.