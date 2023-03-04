Short Interest in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Decreases By 17.7%

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Sonendo

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,168.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $24,330. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonendo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 1,773.7% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,226 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 4,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 529,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 314,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.01. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $6.35 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

