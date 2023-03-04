Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Drops By 29.7%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SFTBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SoftBank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

