Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Rises By 35.3%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic stock remained flat at $72.90 during midday trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $111.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.