Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Grows By 25.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIFY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 130,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.