Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Grows By 25.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIFY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 130,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.