Short Interest in Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Drops By 33.3%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Sekisui Chemical Stock Performance

SKSUY opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Sekisui Chemical has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $73.75.

About Sekisui Chemical

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products, high performance plastics, and medical businesses. The company manufactures PVC pipes and fittings, polyethylene pipes and fittings, plastic valves, pipeline renewal materials and methods, reinforced plastic composite pipes, and water storage tanks; building materials, including rain gutters and exterior materials, nursing care equipment, and unit baths; and high-grade plastic sheet, fiber-reinforced foamed urethane, soundproof material, blow mold container, construction materials, and functional tatami.

