Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Grows By 98.6%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,325. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €250.00 ($265.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($255.32) to €265.00 ($281.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Further Reading

