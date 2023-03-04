Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Rises By 11.3%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. 1,278,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

