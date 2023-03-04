Short Interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Drops By 19.0%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PyroGenesis Canada Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 96,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,183. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PyroGenesis Canada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

