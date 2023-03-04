Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Grows By 15.2%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.2 days.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

PBKOF remained flat at $13.41 during trading on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

