Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Increases By 14.9%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Up 10.8 %

PYNKF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

