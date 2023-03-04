Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Decreases By 36.8%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRKA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 9,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

