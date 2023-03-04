Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Increases By 32.8%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 574.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 7.5 %

About Pagaya Technologies

NASDAQ:PGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. 1,581,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,011. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.