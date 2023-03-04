Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Declines By 26.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 98,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Nexa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

