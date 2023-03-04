Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Rises By 11.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,680,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

KE Stock Up 0.9 %

KE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,607. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

