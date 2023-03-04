Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Grows By 16.3%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,045,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,770. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $84.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
