Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rises By 40.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.13) to €60.00 ($63.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($46.81) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY remained flat at $13.67 during trading on Friday. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

Featured Articles

