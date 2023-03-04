Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Increases By 12.6%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $483,430. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Hudson Global has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

