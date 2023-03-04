Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Declines By 33.3%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STLY remained flat at $7.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.60. HG has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others.

