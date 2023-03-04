Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Grows By 13.0%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 163 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.