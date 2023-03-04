Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Declines By 43.1%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.46.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

