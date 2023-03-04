Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 28.6%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS CBAOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 3,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

