Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Rises By 10.8%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $66,800.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $66,800.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,518 shares of company stock worth $2,207,634 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.