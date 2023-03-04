Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Drops By 41.4%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS CVALF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.51.

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

