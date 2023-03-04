Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Drops By 41.4%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS CVALF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.51.
