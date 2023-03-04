Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Declines By 40.6%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,500 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 1,262,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

CCVTF stock remained flat at 4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 52-week low of 2.07 and a 52-week high of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.70.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

