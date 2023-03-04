Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Increases By 13.5%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $88,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

