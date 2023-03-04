Short Interest in CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Decreases By 66.7%

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

CCFN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. CCFNB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. CCFNB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.