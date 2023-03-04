Short Interest in CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Decreases By 66.7%

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance
CCFN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. CCFNB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $58.00.
CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. CCFNB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.13%.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
