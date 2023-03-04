Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Declines By 12.5%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brother Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRTHY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Brother Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

See Also

