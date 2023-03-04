Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Increases By 38.9%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,701.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,701.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,401 shares of company stock worth $984,191. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BWMN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,704. The stock has a market cap of $382.91 million, a PE ratio of 106.63 and a beta of 1.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $29.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.