Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 42.5%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BBSRF stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.68.
About Bluestone Resources
