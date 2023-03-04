Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Expands By 37.6%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,485. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.