Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Drops By 19.6%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,750,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 22,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 4,768,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,232. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

