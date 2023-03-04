Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Drops By 31.0%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

NASDAQ BRIVW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

