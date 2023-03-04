Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO) Drops By 30.3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,292. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.75 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.75 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.75 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.