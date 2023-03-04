Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Rises By 21.9%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,823,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ATLCP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 6,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150. Atlanticus has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

Atlanticus Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

