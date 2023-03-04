Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Declines By 41.4%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,666 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 21.1 %

Shares of ANZUW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

