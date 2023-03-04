Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Decreases By 38.1%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Trading Down 2.3 %

ANPC stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

