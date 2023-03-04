Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Grows By 49.2%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTUW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Altitude Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.