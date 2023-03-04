Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Increases By 43.1%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advantest Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.31. Advantest has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

