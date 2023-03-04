Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

