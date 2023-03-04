Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,378.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $88,878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,245,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

