Sheri Savage Sells 8,071 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.84. 203,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,544,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 195,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 162,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 248.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

