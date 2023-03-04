SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (SHA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 19th

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.79.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. The company serves hospitality, healthcare, education, and retail sectors, as well as commercial customers. SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

