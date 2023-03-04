SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (SHA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 19th

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
SHAPE Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.79.
SHAPE Australia Company Profile
