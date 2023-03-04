Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 2,224,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,606. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Insider Activity

Sesen Bio shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $31,698.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,313.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at $283,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,506 shares of company stock valued at $111,219. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

