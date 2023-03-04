Serco Group’s (SRP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.62) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).

SRP stock opened at GBX 162 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

