Seiren Games Network (SERG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $36,216.89

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $36,216.89 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

