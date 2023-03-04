Seele-N Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $119.77 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00220224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,319.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00491536 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,688,377.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

